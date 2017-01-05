Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Buys 370,451 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (INSM)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 370,451 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Insmed were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $857,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) traded down 0.80% on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 80,230 shares of the company traded hands. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm’s market cap is $840.91 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post ($2.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, SVP Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 68,774 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $821,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 6,466 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $82,700.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of inhaled therapies for patients with serious lung diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease, a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal.

