Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,782 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 232,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) traded down 1.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 424,749 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

