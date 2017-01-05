eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “eHi Car Services Limited provides car rentals and car services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers self-drive car rental services, car services and international car rental service. It provides self-drive car rentals to both individual customers and corporate clients. The Company’s chauffeured car services include drop-off and pick-up services at local airports, business shuttle service, intercity transportation service and etc. It offers international car rental service to its customers when they travel abroad. eHi Car Services Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) opened at 9.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 0.42. eHi Car Services Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. eHi Car Services Limited had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHi Car Services Limited will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHi Car Services Limited Company Profile

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs.

