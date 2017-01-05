Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Position Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $3,210,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 143.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 455,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,044,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after buying an additional 262,039 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $3,547,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 132,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded down 1.96% on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 120,084 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $729.19 million, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business earned $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 34,822 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $774,093.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,348.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

