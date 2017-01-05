Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $12,635,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 151,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,424,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,792,000 after buying an additional 182,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 916,549 shares. Eaton Vance Corporation has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Eaton Vance Corporation had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm earned $346.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/eaton-vance-corporation-ev-position-reduced-by-american-international-group-inc/1141314.html.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $567,743.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,451 shares in the company, valued at $320,765.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $250,735.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Corporation Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to individuals and institutions. The Company seeks to develop and sustain management expertise across a range of investment disciplines, and offer investment products and services through various distribution channels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.