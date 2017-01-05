Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Aegis began coverage on Eaton Corporation, PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eaton Corporation, PLC in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.
Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) opened at 68.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $70.00.
Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Eaton Corporation, PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 20,000 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $1,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,358,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 13,000 shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 102.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Company Profile
Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.
