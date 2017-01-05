Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,938,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,784,000 after buying an additional 571,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,028,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,606,000 after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,666,000 after buying an additional 140,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,710,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,767,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,924,000 after buying an additional 447,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded down 1.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 2,394,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post $4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. RBC Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $1,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,358,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

