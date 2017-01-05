Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Receives “Hold” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.64.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) opened at 77.18 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post $6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other Eastman Chemical Company news, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 199,435 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 434.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 329,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 32.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a specialty chemicals company that produces a range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. The Company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Adhesives & Plasticizers (A&P), Advanced Materials (AM), Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates (SFI).

