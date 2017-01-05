Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) opened at 84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 563.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sander A. Flaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Proquest Investments Iv, L.P. sold 245,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $17,454,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes EP-1101 (argatroban); Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium); docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation (Non-Alcohol Docetaxel Injection); diclofenac-misoprostol; EP-3101 (Bendamustine Hydrochloride Injection, ready-to-dilute (RTD) concentrate solution), and EP-3102 (rapidly infused bendamustine RTD) (EP-3102 Bendeka).

