Duff & Phelps Global Utility Dividend Fd (DPG) VP Eric Elvekrog Acquires 1,300 Shares

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Dividend Fd (NYSE:DPG) VP Eric Elvekrog bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $20,267.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,455.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Dividend Fd (NYSE:DPG) opened at 15.63 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Global Utility Dividend Fd has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Dividend Fd Company Profile
The Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
