DSW Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for DSW in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for DSW’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSW. Standpoint Research lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.09 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) opened at 21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. DSW has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.42 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 114,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,857,567.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 228,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 2.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 0.4% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 1.9% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers assortment of shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment. The DSW segment includes DSW stores and dsw.com. The Company, through its ABG segment, partners with approximately three other retailers to help build and optimize their footwear businesses.

