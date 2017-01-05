Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for Box, Inc. (BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Box in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $18.00 target price on Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) opened at 14.25 on Tuesday. Box has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company earned $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.34 million. Box had a negative return on equity of 144.98% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. Box’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Box will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Box news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 43,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $640,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Box by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after buying an additional 1,680,699 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Box by 6.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 247,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Box by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 395,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Box during the third quarter worth about $31,536,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Box by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,729,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 159,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

