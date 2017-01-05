Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dow Chemical has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Chemicals-Diversified' industry over the past three months, supported by sustained strong growth fundamentals in its core end-use markets. Dow should continue to benefit from its cost-cutting and aggressive portfolio management actions. The company is also moving forward with its planned mega-merger with DuPont, which is expected to create significant synergies. Dow should also gain from cost synergies associated with Dow Corning Silicones business as well as strategic investments in the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Middle East.”

DOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.94 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dow Chemical Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOW. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. TNB Financial increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 28.5% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company (The) Company Profile

