Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 338,266 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,266 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $56,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,412.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

