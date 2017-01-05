Discover Financial Services (DFS) is MD Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

MD Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,175 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 4.4% of MD Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MD Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $78,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 25,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,421,316.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,589,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

