Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s has lagged the broader industry in the last six months, mainly due to the challenging trends in the retail space that also hurt its top and bottom line performance in third-quarter fiscal 2016. Moreover, Dillard’s fiscal 2016 outlook indicates significant cost pressures, which might hurt margins and earnings. However, Dillard’s persistent efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in its brick-and-mortar stores and eCommerce business should help Dillard’s woo its existing and new customers. Its focus on increasing productivity, developing omni-channel platform and enhancing domestic operations are also expected to support results. Estimates have also been stable ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings. Nonetheless, soft economic recovery and stiff competition in the retail merchandise space may prove to be hurdles. Dillard's also has a record of negative earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) opened at 62.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Dillard’s has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $88.58.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,052,000 after buying an additional 245,015 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. The Company operates approximately 300 Dillard’s stores, including over 20 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a range of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

