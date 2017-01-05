Diageo PLC (DEO) Stake Cut by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD decreased its stake in Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Diageo PLC were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Diageo PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Diageo PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) traded up 1.3219% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.9655. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,267 shares. Diageo PLC has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.4213 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. started coverage on Diageo PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

About Diageo PLC

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

