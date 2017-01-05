Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Sell” Rating for BT Group plc (BT.A)

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on shares of BT Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.65) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 463 ($5.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Mike Inglis bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,090.70).

