Deutsche Bank AG Downgrades NEXT plc (NXT) to Hold

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($65.13) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,950 ($73.12). Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Investec reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($60.22) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($70.66) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.99) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($65.75) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,356.65 ($65.83).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4085.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,912.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,027.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.92 billion. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,110.00.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

