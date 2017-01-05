Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Price Target to GBX 340

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLW. Macquarie cut shares of Tullow Oil plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.72) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tullow Oil plc to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Davy Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 197 ($2.42) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.09 ($3.05).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 324.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.27. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.96 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 346.20.

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. The Company operates through segments, including West Africa, East Africa and New Ventures. It has a portfolio of approximately 120 licenses across over 20 countries, which are managed under West Africa Business, East Africa Business and New Ventures Business.

