Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America Corporation

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Delek US Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on Delek US Holdings from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Shares of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) opened at 25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Delek US Holdings has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $26.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.09. Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Delek US Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings by 3,358.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products and convenience store retailing. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics and Retail. Its Refining Segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas with a combined design crude distillation capacity of approximately 155,000 barrels per day (bpd).

