Debenhams Plc (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of Debenhams Plc from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65 ($0.80).

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 51.40 on Tuesday. Debenhams Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 82.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.45. The stock’s market cap is GBX 630.96 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Debenhams Plc’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Debenhams Plc (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/debenhams-plc-deb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-hsbc/1140433.html.

In other Debenhams Plc news, insider Matt Smith bought 44,465 shares of Debenhams Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900.40 ($30,601.45).

Debenhams Plc Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.