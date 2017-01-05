DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at RBC Capital Markets

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) was downgraded by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. RBC Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.
DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DPM) opened at 36.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.99. DCP Midstream Partners, has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $39.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPM. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 58.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile
DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.
