D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 0.6% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.68% on Thursday, reaching $130.63. 1,731,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $133.89.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.30. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business earned $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $17,581,160.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,771,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

