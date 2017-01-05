David G. Hirz Sells 106,163 Shares of Smart (SFS) Stock

Smart (NYSE:SFS) CEO David G. Hirz sold 106,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,527,685.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Smart (NYSE:SFS) traded down 1.72% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,875 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.26. Smart has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Smart (NYSE:SFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Smart had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Smart will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Smart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Smart in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Smart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Smart in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart by 50,843.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 2,351,514 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Smart during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Smart by 35.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 294,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smart by 984.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 255,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Smart by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 591,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the period.

About Smart

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company serves household and business customers through approximately two store banners, including Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Company operates through two business segments: Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Smart & Final segment is based in Commerce, California and includes over 90 legacy Smart & Final stores and approximately 130 Extra! format stores, which focus on household and business customers and are located in California, Arizona and Nevada.

