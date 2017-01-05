Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on February 1st

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $79.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,757,093.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,473,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,036,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after buying an additional 182,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 291,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,646,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 505,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

