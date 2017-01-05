Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Rating Reiterated by Investec

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Investec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 951 ($11.69) price objective on the stock. Investec’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.97) to GBX 850 ($10.45) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 750 ($9.22) to GBX 830 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($8.79) to GBX 705 ($8.66) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 798.79 ($9.82).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 782.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.75 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 836.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 15.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust plc’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/daily-mail-and-general-trust-plc-dmgt-rating-reiterated-by-investec/1140851.html.

In other news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 146,453 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 776 ($9.54), for a total value of £1,136,475.28 ($1,396,676.02).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.