CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $413.53 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 33,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $379,574.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $3,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ix L.P. Canaan sold 42,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $498,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 733,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform. It uses its platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against a range of targets.

