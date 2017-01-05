CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 720.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $126,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded up 2.0445% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.9405. 360,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.6202 and a beta of 2.82. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business earned $55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CyberArk) provides information technology (IT) security solutions that protect organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s products include Privileged Account Security Solution and Sensitive Information Management Solution. Its Privileged Account Security Solution enables its customers to secure, manage and monitor privileged account access and activities.

