CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVU. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CPI Aerostructures currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) opened at 9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $79.93 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that CPI Aerostructures will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/cpi-aerostructures-inc-cvu-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1140370.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 601,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.