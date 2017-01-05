Costain Group PLC (COST) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 405 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.
COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420 ($5.16).
Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) opened at 372.395 on Thursday. Costain Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 267.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 389.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 382.87 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.49.
In other Costain Group PLC news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.57), for a total value of £2,120.40 ($2,605.87). Also, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £2,033.04 ($2,498.51).
About Costain Group PLC
Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.
