Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 405 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420 ($5.16).

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) opened at 372.395 on Thursday. Costain Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 267.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 389.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 382.87 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.49.

WARNING: “Costain Group PLC (COST) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Liberum Capital” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/costain-group-plc-cost-given-new-gbx-430-price-target-at-liberum-capital/1140533.html.

In other Costain Group PLC news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.57), for a total value of £2,120.40 ($2,605.87). Also, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £2,033.04 ($2,498.51).

About Costain Group PLC

Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.