Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724,058 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,717,954.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,578,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

