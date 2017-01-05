Corium International’s (CORI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CORI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) traded up 1.27% on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares. Corium International has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm’s market cap is $90.02 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corium International stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.20% of Corium International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that focuses on transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Its development platforms enable transdermal delivery of large molecules, or biologics, including vaccines, peptides and proteins, as well as small molecules.

