Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. operates as a supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Its products include sealing and trim, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, thermal and emissions and anti-vibration systems. The company markets its products directly to automotive original equipment manufacturers, tier I and tier II suppliers, and non-automotive manufacturers. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Novi, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPS. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Cooper-Standard Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Cooper-Standard Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) opened at 107.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $108.31.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.18 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. Cooper-Standard Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings will post $10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $249,968.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,472.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hill Advisors Genpar L.P. Oak sold 19,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,744,120.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

