Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. intends to develop and operate seawater conversion plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where naturally-occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. It currently operates a public water utility in certain areas of the Cayman Islands under a 20-year exclusive license from the Government of the Cayman Islands. The company has signed contracts for its first overseas operations in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) opened at 10.90 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Consolidated Water Co. had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Consolidated Water Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, VP Ramjeet Jerrybandan sold 5,901 shares of Consolidated Water Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $64,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Tonner sold 6,000 shares of Consolidated Water Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. by 128.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. by 76.0% in the second quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 405,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. by 20.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water Co.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

