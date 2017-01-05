Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Connecticut Water Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Connecticut Water Service were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at $6,573,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $625.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

