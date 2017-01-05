ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) Director Philipp Lang Sells 168,734 Shares of Stock

ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Philipp Lang sold 168,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,392,055.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,021.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Philipp Lang sold 58,547 shares of ConforMIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $483,598.22.

On Friday, December 23rd, Philipp Lang sold 30,647 shares of ConforMIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $264,177.14.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Philipp Lang sold 42,086 shares of ConforMIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $360,677.02.

ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 8.31 on Thursday. ConforMIS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm’s market cap is $356.36 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS, Inc. will post ($1.31) earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth $106,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

