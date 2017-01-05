Coherent, Inc. (COHR) PT Raised to $145.00

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coherent from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.
Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 141.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. Coherent has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.80.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Coherent had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm earned $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post $7.97 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $546,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bret Dimarco sold 4,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $594,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at $3,700,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Coherent by 7.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 274,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. The Company designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers, laser tools and related accessories for a diverse group of customers. It operates through two operating segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).
