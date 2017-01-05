Clean Yield Group Sells 2,680 Shares of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. TELUS Corporation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS Corporation were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) traded up 2.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 285,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TELUS Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. TELUS Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

