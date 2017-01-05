Citigroup (C) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently:

1/4/2017 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.37 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.37 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.80.

12/19/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citigroup’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Regional Banks-Major industry year-to-date. Though several issues, including a stringent regulatory landscape and litigation burden remain concerns, organic growth remained a key strength at Citigroup, as reflected by its revenue growth story. Moreover, the company’s streamlining activities are on an upswing. We believe that the company’s consistent restructuring and streamlining efforts, along with an attractive core business, should support profitability, going forward. Also, the company remains committed to enhance shareholders’ value on the back of a solid capital position. Notably, management expects fourth-quarter 2016 trading revenue to climb by 20% year over year, driven by heightened trading activities. Further, recent interest rate hike is expected to alleviate some margin pressure.”

12/12/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.97 price target on the stock.

12/8/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.21 price target on the stock.

12/4/2016 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

11/30/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.21 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

11/21/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $48.79 price target on the stock.

11/19/2016 – Citigroup was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.45.

11/15/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $48.96 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/9/2016 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.96 price target on the stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded down 1.7772% on Thursday, reaching $60.3186. The company had a trading volume of 11,749,643 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.1184 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

