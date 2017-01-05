Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Receives “Buy” Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 635 ($7.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.99) to GBX 675 ($8.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an add rating and a GBX 615 ($7.56) price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 520 ($6.39) to GBX 550 ($6.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 649.36 ($7.98).

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) opened at 569.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 552.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.25. Cineworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 454.70 and a one year high of GBX 618.00.

In related news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 6,500 shares of Cineworld Group plc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £44,005 ($54,080.13).

About Cineworld Group plc

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

