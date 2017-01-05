Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) CEO Thomas E. Jorden Sells 2,500 Shares

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $343,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Jorden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $306,250.00.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) opened at 138.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $146.96. The company’s market cap is $13.15 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 537.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. KLR Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

