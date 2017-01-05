CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $39,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 178,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.8% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 99.8% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 85,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 531,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.72% during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,069 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

