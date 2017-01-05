Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $415.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.22.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 381.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.48 and a 200-day moving average of $402.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.22 and a beta of 0.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $352.96 and a 12 month high of $542.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 473.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

