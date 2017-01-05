China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of China Lodging Group, Limited in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Lodging Group, Limited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) opened at 49.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.41. China Lodging Group, Limited has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 61.7% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 21.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

