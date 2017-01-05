Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 465,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 333,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sysco Corporation during the second quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Sysco Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,449 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Sysco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 68.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/chicago-equity-partners-llc-sells-3640-shares-of-sysco-corporation-syy/1141274.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Sysco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded Sysco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other Sysco Corporation news, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,382 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $394,937.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $99,945.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.