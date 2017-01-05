Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 158,750 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,750 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Unum Group by 127.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded down 1.369% on Thursday, reaching $44.305. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,772 shares. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.626 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

In related news, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $497,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $331,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company provides a portfolio of other insurance products, including employer and employee paid group benefits, life insurance and other related services. Its segments are Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

