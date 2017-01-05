Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,895 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 52.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) traded down 2.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,407 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

