Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 90,845 Shares of American Water Works (AWK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,845 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 113.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,232,000 after buying an additional 1,028,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,635,000 after buying an additional 424,954 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in American Water Works by 126.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 730,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 408,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,057,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in American Water Works by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after buying an additional 278,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) traded up 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 427,671 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm earned $930 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.98 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post $2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 90,845 Shares of American Water Works (AWK)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/chicago-equity-partners-llc-buys-90845-shares-of-american-water-works-awk/1141152.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.31 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on American Water Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Bank of America Corporation raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vetr raised American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company operates through two segments: the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses. Its Regulated Businesses segment involves the ownership of subsidiaries that provide water and wastewater utility services to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers, including sale for resale and public authority customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.