Chemtura Corp. (CHMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemtura Corp. (NYSE:CHMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Chemtura Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals, crop protection and pool, spa and home care products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chemtura Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Chemtura Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Chemtura Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Chemtura Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Chemtura Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of Chemtura Corp. (NYSE:CHMT) remained flat at $33.15 on Thursday. 490,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Chemtura Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Chemtura Corp. (NYSE:CHMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.03 million. Chemtura Corp. had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemtura Corp. will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon D. Medley sold 10,512 shares of Chemtura Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $348,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemtura Corp. by 108.2% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 161,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemtura Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 615,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Chemtura Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemtura Corp. by 26,592.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 903,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemtura Corp. by 62,036.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 959,078 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemtura Corp.

Chemtura Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates that add value to their end products. It operates through two segments: Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products.

